First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 1,530 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,774,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 537.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 301,742 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.5 %

DINO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $48.36. 930,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

