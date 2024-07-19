First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $163,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Down 6.5 %

CENX traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,655. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.52. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.