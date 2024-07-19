First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 26.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 5,051.3% during the 1st quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMXI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 68,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $677.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

