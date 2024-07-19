First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $67.13. 133,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.