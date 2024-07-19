First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 321.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. 90,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,356. The company has a market cap of $349.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.