First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,739 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Heartland Express worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 84.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,172 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 23.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,307.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 66,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,307.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. UBS Group downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 254,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,310. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

