First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $819,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 343,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,531. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.