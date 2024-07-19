First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,286,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,360,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.69. 501,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

