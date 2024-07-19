First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $18,531,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,553 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.