First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,400 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Carpenter Technology worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 247,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,446. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

