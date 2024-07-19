First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,775 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Enpro worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 5,227.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enpro stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $161.76. 29,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,425. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $171.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,155.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

