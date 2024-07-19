First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.38% of Lantronix worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,720. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Lantronix Company Profile



Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

