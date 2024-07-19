First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 415,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,451. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

