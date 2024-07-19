First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

FFIN stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 156,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,418,011.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

