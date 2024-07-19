First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $35.60. First Financial Bankshares shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 26,301 shares.

The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526 in the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.80.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

