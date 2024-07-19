First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

First Horizon stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.