First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %
First Horizon stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
