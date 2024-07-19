First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.94. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 885,301 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 463,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

