First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

