First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.72.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

