First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 1,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.
The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2305 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
