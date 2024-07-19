First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.60% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FAN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,502. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

