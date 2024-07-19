First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.23 and last traded at $83.30. 13,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 5,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3815 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.