First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.23 and last traded at $83.30. 13,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 5,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3815 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

