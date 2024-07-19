First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 249,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 134,731 shares.The stock last traded at $73.28 and had previously closed at $74.57.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.