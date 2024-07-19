First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 249,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 134,731 shares.The stock last traded at $73.28 and had previously closed at $74.57.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
