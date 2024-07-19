First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.49 and last traded at $65.49. Approximately 2,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $1.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.