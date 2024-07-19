First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.49 and last traded at $65.49. Approximately 2,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $1.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.