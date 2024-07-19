First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 22,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.
About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
