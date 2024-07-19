First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 22,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 63,134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

