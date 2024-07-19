FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.