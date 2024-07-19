Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.40

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 108904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.