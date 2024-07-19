Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.57

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.57 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 768014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Fluor Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Fluor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Fluor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 765,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

