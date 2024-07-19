Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 641,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,291. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

