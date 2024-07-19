Foundry Partners LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 111,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,432. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

