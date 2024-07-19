Foundry Partners LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.31.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.87. 1,322,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,667. The company has a market cap of $303.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $182.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

