Foundry Partners LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Carter’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Carter’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carter’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Carter’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

CRI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 164,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

