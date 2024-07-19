FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.68

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 83423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,687 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in FOX by 22.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after buying an additional 201,783 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

