Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Shares Down 1.3%

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 1,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Fuchs Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fuchs SE will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.