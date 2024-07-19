Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
