FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Energy Services of America Co. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Energy Services of America in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESOA. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,333,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 104,299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

