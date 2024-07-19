FY2025 EPS Estimates for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Lifted by Analyst

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Certara in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Certara’s FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

CERT opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 370,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,262,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,747,000 after purchasing an additional 579,349 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

