FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Issued By Zacks Research

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $6.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $138.01 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $380.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,937,500 shares of company stock worth $275,229,824. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

