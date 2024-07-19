GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 1.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 4,339,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,799,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GameStop

GameStop Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.29 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $300,183 in the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 38.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.