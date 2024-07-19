Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,765 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,442,000 after purchasing an additional 275,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 454,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.