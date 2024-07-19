General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 2.3%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $158.11 and last traded at $159.09. 914,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,078,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.