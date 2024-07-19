Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. 138,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

