Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. 138,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $44.75.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Glacier Bancorp
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Home Building Stock Hits 52-Week High With More Upside
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.