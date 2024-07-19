Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

GLAD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 10,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $522.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

