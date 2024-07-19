GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (GFS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.62.

Shares of GFS opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $28,451,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $67,351,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 68,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 25.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 112,149 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

