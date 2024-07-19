Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $71.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $73.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813 over the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

