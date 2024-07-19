Governance OHM (GOHM) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,634.64

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $3,393.36 or 0.05114094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $11,634.64 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.