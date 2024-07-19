Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on August 15th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 0.4 %

GRP.U stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $60.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

