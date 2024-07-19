GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down to $56.86

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.86, but opened at $54.28. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 1,462,184 shares changing hands.
GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 20.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.
Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,224,000.
About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF
The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.
