GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.23. Approximately 272,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,865,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 14.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $533,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.