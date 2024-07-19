Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GSBC opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $736.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

